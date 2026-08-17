Why Reject Sola Fide? Justification and Church Practices

“Why reject Sola Fide?” This question opens a discussion on the key reasons against the doctrine of justification by faith alone, including insights into Luther’s self-justification for his rebellion. The conversation also addresses the apparent contradictions between Romans 4 and James 2 regarding justification, as well as challenges about the Eucharist practices in different parishes.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com