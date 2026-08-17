www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-reject-sola-fide-justification-and-church-practices
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“Why reject Sola Fide?” This question opens a discussion on the key reasons against the doctrine of justification by faith alone, including insights into Luther’s self-justification for his rebellion. The conversation also addresses the apparent contradictions between Romans 4 and James 2 regarding justification, as well as challenges about the Eucharist practices in different parishes.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:33 - What are the top three reasons to reject Sola Fide?
- 17:17 - How did Luther justify the rebellion to himself?
- 24:18 - Why should I believe the Romans 4 says the exact opposite of James 2. Romans 4 is about justification before GOD, James 2 is justification before MEN.
- 47:35 - Protestant friend challenges me with the following. He claims the church is inconsistent cause parishes give just the bread, and others give the bread and wine.
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