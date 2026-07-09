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Why Some Masses Have Only Bread? Mortal Sin and Gods Plan

Tim Staples2026-07-09T17:41:17
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“Why only the Eucharist?” addresses the Church’s practice of offering the Eucharist without the precious blood, providing clarity for those exploring Catholicism. The discussion also touches on why God allows conception outside of marriage and the implications of mortal sin on salvation, offering a range of perspectives on these important topics.

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Questions Covered:

  • 05:20 - I was raised southern baptist and looking into Catholicism. Why does the Church only give the people only the eucharist but not the precious blood?
  • 20:10 - I’m a fallen-away-Catholic. Why does God allow people to be conceived outside of marriage?
  • 28:40 - If a Catholic commits a mortal sin and dies instantly, can they go to heaven. What are your thoughts on why?
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