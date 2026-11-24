“Why has the teaching of Purgatory changed so much?” This question opens a discussion on the evolution of Church doctrine, alongside inquiries about God’s allowance of finite punishment versus annihilation, and the relationship between the Catholic Church and other valid apostolic churches. The conversation also touches on the complexities of free will in relation to God’s nature and the assurance of salvation in the context of canonization.

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