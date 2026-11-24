www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-has-purgatory-changed-free-will-and-salvation-issues
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“Why has the teaching of Purgatory changed so much?” This question opens a discussion on the evolution of Church doctrine, alongside inquiries about God’s allowance of finite punishment versus annihilation, and the relationship between the Catholic Church and other valid apostolic churches. The conversation also touches on the complexities of free will in relation to God’s nature and the assurance of salvation in the context of canonization.
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Questions Covered:
- 13:34 - Why has the teaching of Purgatory changed so much?
- 23:13 - Why does God not allow finite punishment + Annihilation instead of everlasting punishment in Hell? And what Scripture & Theology backs up the Church’s doctrine that Annihilation is errant?
- 31:13 - We think of ourselves as the one true church, how does this relate to other valid apostolic churches?
- 38:12 - If God is all powerful, knowing, and good, how can he give free will without a contradiction?
- 49:22 - The Catholic church teaches that that we can’t have full assurance of our salvation so how can the church teach on canonization of Saints?
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