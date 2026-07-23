Why Follow Church Sexual Ethics? Authority and Birth Control

“Why is it necessary to follow the Church’s sexual ethics?” This question opens a discussion on the Church’s role in personal morality, addressing concerns about authority and its relevance in private life. Other topics include the differing views on birth control among Protestants and the canonical processes for those engaged in SSPX chapels.

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