www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-follow-church-sexual-ethics-authority-and-birth-control
Audio only:
“Why is it necessary to follow the Church’s sexual ethics?” This question opens a discussion on the Church’s role in personal morality, addressing concerns about authority and its relevance in private life. Other topics include the differing views on birth control among Protestants and the canonical processes for those engaged in SSPX chapels.
Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter
Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com
Questions Covered:
- 03:44 - Why is it necessary to follow the Church Sexual ethics? Why is the Church in my bedroom?
- 13:47 - Why don’t protestants think birth control is immoral?
- 29:16 - I got engaged in February and I am a parishioner of an SSPX chapel. I do not have schismatic intent and wondering if there is a canonical process for a situation like mine?
- 36:40 - To get conversation going I play trivia with people. I ask them about the last supper, then proceed to ask about the last breakfast and last lunch. Do you think this is a good approach to evangelize?
- 43:50 - How do we know the apostles gave their authority to their successors?
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us