Why Does the Church Reject Penal Substitution? Indulgences, Demons

“Why does the Church reject penal substitution?” This question opens a discussion on the Catholic understanding of atonement, alongside inquiries about indulgences and their relationship to works, as well as the Church’s teachings on the power of demons. Other topics include the debate on women’s ordination and the role of prayer in the Rosary.

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