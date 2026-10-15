www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-does-the-church-reject-penal-substitution-indulgences-demons
Audio only:
“Why does the Church reject penal substitution?” This question opens a discussion on the Catholic understanding of atonement, alongside inquiries about indulgences and their relationship to works, as well as the Church’s teachings on the power of demons. Other topics include the debate on women’s ordination and the role of prayer in the Rosary.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:40 - Why does the Catholic Church reject the idea of penal substitutionary atonement?
- 14:14 - I don’t understand indulgences. It seems like that is being saved by works.
- 21:35 - What does the church teach about the power of demons? It seems like compared to the power of the Lord it would be hardly anything.
- 29:45 - I disagree with the prohibition against women’s ordination. There was an early deaconess named Julia and the Church changed her name to Julian to try to pretend she was a man. And I hear Catholics cite the idea that Jesus was a male so priests must be male, but we also use the language of the Church being a bride — well, there are men in the bride, so why couldn’t a woman be a priest?
- 41:52 - I’m in OCIA. But I don’t think we should be praying the Rosary because it’s not in the Bible.
- 48:29 - I’m a baby catechist. I have a problem believing in the supernaturality Jesus, like hearing about him appearing places and walking through walls.
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