www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-does-the-church-reject-contraception-chastity-and-sin
Audio only:
“Why does the Church reject contraception?” This question opens a discussion on the Church’s teachings regarding family planning and the sanctity of life. Other topics include the morality of kissing before marriage, the distinction between chastity and celibacy, and the implications of living together before marriage.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:05 - Why does the Church reject contraception if there’s no life that is actually lost. Wouldn’t prevention be better than having an abortion anyway?
- 14:50 - For someone who left the homosexual lifestyle, what if when you wake you you start down the road of pleasuring yourself but then you stop. Is that a sin?
- 29:01 - Is it wrong to kiss before marriage?
- 35:14 - Is contraception alright when spacing children?
- 42:35 - What is the difference between chastity and celibacy?
- 45:15 - What is the Church’s teaching on living together before marriage?
- 52:00 - In the Bible when it talks about spousal submission, does that include ancillary bodily decisions like piercings, tatoos, hairstyles, etc.?
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