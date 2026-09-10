www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-does-the-church-oppose-surrogacy-pro-life-and-ethics
Audio only:
“Why does the Church oppose surrogacy?” This question opens a discussion on the ethical implications of surrogacy, including the recent case of a surrogate mother pressured to abort. The conversation also touches on practical ways to discuss this topic and the complexities surrounding rescue surrogacy for children left in freezing facilities.
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Questions Covered:
- 00:49 - Regarding the recent turmoil of the surrogate mother who was told to abort the child
- 18:23 - How do you approach this topic in conversation? What a practical approach?
- 29:17 - What are your thoughts on rescue surrogacy for kids who have been left behind in freezing facilities?
- 41:05 - This subject is why I’m not Catholic. You claim to be pro-life but when it means more babies you oppose it.
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