www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-do-we-reject-gay-marriage-morality-scandals-and-love
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“Why do we reject ‘Gay Marriage’?” This question opens a discussion on the Church’s teachings regarding marriage and sexuality, addressing the distinction between sin and chastity for homosexuals. The conversation also touches on the Church’s moral authority amid scandals and seeks clarity on the definition of marriage, balancing compassion with doctrinal beliefs.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:45 - Why do we reject “Gay Marriage”?
- 13:54 - I understand that the physical act of homosexuality is a sin. Why is it okay to be a chaste homosexual?
- 22:40 - How can the Catholic church with all the scandals, dictate morality in marriage?
- 29:57 - Can you clarify what the definition of a marriage is?
- 37:03 - How does the moral aspects of sexuality integrate with the doctrines and dogmas that Catholics must agree to?
- 42:48 - How do we balance compassion with saying this is disorder?
- 48:18 - What can I do because in reality I can’t say anything? How can I respond when samesex couples share news of pregnancy?
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