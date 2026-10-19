Why Do We Reject “Gay Marriage?” Morality, Scandals, and Love

“Why do we reject ‘Gay Marriage’?” This question opens a discussion on the Church’s teachings regarding marriage and sexuality, addressing the distinction between sin and chastity for homosexuals. The conversation also touches on the Church’s moral authority amid scandals and seeks clarity on the definition of marriage, balancing compassion with doctrinal beliefs.

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