www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-do-christians-struggle-with-emotions-anger-forgiveness
Audio only:
“Why do Christians struggle with emotions?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of emotional experiences in the Christian life. The conversation also touches on the godly purpose behind feelings like anger and resentment, how to navigate friendships after betrayal, and the challenges of maintaining connections with loved ones who choose different paths.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:00 - Why do Christians have such a complicated relationship with emotions?
- 06:43 - You argue that there is a godly purpose to even unpleasant emotions like anger, resentment, frustration and other emotions Christians often feel guilty for even having much less acting on. How can these feelings serve godly ends?
- 19:57 - I feel a mix of emotions. I have a friend who committed adultery and my roommate is now friends with the woman whom my friend committed adultery with. How do I handle this from a Catholic perspective? My roommate is not Catholic?
- 28:15 - How do I handle the emotions of me and my bestfriend as we grow up? I went the Catholic route and she went down the LGBTQ+ route and am having a hard time connecting with?
- 36:05 - My youngest son just revealed where he was in his relationship with a girl. I unloaded my feelings on how I felt about her. What do I do?
- 44:35 - How do I reconcile when your brother sins against you and eventually cut him after you’ve taken it to the Church and the verse where it says to forgive your brother 7 times 70?
- 49:48 - Regarding Peter and Paul in the bible and their difference in temperament and how they were both dealt with by God to become great follower. How can we use them as examples on how to handle our temperaments?
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