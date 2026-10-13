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audio • Catholic Answers Live

Why Do Catholics Believe in the Real Presence and Saints?

Karlo Broussard 2026-10-13T19:23:40
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“Why do Catholics believe in the Real Presence?” This question opens a discussion on the literal interpretation of the Eucharist, contrasting with symbolic views held by others. Additionally, the conversation addresses doubts stemming from differing ministries and provides clarity on the role of saints in Catholic faith, including responses to misconceptions about their intercessory power.

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Questions Covered:

  • 01:32 - I am experience doubt, specifically Fr. James Martin ministry. I am coming from a protestant background so I am shocked.
  • 15:10 - Why do Catholics take the Real Presence literally while others take it as symbols?
  • 21:00 - She said that praying to the Saints is giving them the power of God. How can I respond?
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