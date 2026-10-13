Why Do Catholics Believe in the Real Presence and Saints?

“Why do Catholics believe in the Real Presence?” This question opens a discussion on the literal interpretation of the Eucharist, contrasting with symbolic views held by others. Additionally, the conversation addresses doubts stemming from differing ministries and provides clarity on the role of saints in Catholic faith, including responses to misconceptions about their intercessory power.

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