www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-confess-to-a-priest-the-priesthood-and-forgiveness
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“Why confess to a priest?” This question addresses the role of the priesthood in the sacrament of reconciliation. Other topics include the concept of the priesthood of all believers and whether John 20 implies that apostles merely announce forgiveness rather than absolve sins. The discussion also touches on the continuity of apostolic authority and the necessity of the sacrament.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:51 - Why do I have to confess to a priest — can’t I go straight to Jesus?
- 07:45 - Why a special priest at all — aren’t all believers priests? (The priesthood of all believers — doesn’t that make every Christian a priest, with no need for an absolving clergy-caste?)
- 18:30 - Doesn’t John 20 just mean the apostles announce forgiveness, not absolve? (Couldn’t that just mean they PROCLAIM God’s forgiveness — preach it — rather than personally absolve?)
- 24:50 - Even if it’s real absolution power God gave the Apostles, why think it passed on after the apostles died? (Where does Scripture say it passes on, instead of dying with the Twelve?)
- 38:38 - When the Bible instructs us to confess our sins isn’t that a reference to mutual accountability among believers — not kneeling before an ordained man?
- 49:31 - If perfect contrition already forgives, isn’t the sacrament unnecessary?
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