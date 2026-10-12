Why Confess to a Priest? The Priesthood and Forgiveness

“Why confess to a priest?” This question addresses the role of the priesthood in the sacrament of reconciliation. Other topics include the concept of the priesthood of all believers and whether John 20 implies that apostles merely announce forgiveness rather than absolve sins. The discussion also touches on the continuity of apostolic authority and the necessity of the sacrament.

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