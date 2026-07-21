Why Women Can’t Be Priests – LGBTQ Views and Apologetics

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-cant-women-be-priests-lgbtq-views-and-apologetics
Audio only:
“Why can’t women be priests?” This question opens a discussion on the role of women in the Church, alongside inquiries about how transgender individuals can feel welcomed in Catholicism and the negative perceptions of the Church within the LGBTQ community. Additional topics include defending the Immaculate Conception and addressing marriage preparation with unmarried priests.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:13 - Why can’t women be priests?
- 12:25 - How does a transgender person feel welcomed in the Catholic Church?
- 20:35 - Why is there such a negative view of Catholicism among the LGBTQ community?
- 30:20 - What advice do you recommend to defend the Immaculate Conception?
- 41:12 - How do I explain to someone why we have to go to a priest, who will never be married, to take marriage preparation classes?
- 45:54 - How do I respond to fellow practicing Catholics who agree on all teaching except for the teachings on homosexuality because they have family with same-sex attractions?
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