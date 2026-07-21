Why Women Can’t Be Priests – LGBTQ Views and Apologetics

“Why can’t women be priests?” This question opens a discussion on the role of women in the Church, alongside inquiries about how transgender individuals can feel welcomed in Catholicism and the negative perceptions of the Church within the LGBTQ community. Additional topics include defending the Immaculate Conception and addressing marriage preparation with unmarried priests.

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