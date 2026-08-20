www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-cant-we-find-middle-ground-on-abortion-and-life
Audio only:
Why We Can’t Find Middle Ground on Abortion. This opens a complex discussion about differing perspectives on life and choice. Other notable inquiries include the implications of bringing a new life into challenging circumstances and the conflict some feel between casual attitudes toward abortion and the serious dilemmas faced by individuals.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:00 - Why can’t we find a middle ground on the abortion issue?
- 12:01 - I’m pro-choice because there are times in life where bringing in another life would not be beneficial to anyone.
- 29:22 - I’m for minding your own business, that’s why I’m pro-choice.
- 48:00 - I’m not pro-life and not pro-choice. Treating abortion casual vs a scared girl with what to do is where my conflict. Where should I fall on the legal side of this?
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