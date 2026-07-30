Why Aren’t You Catholic? Purgatory and the Papacy Explained

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-arent-you-catholic-purgatory-and-the-papacy-explained
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“Why aren’t you Catholic?” This question opens a discussion on the reasons some individuals hesitate to embrace the faith, including concerns about purgatory and the sacrament of confession. The conversation also addresses the nature of the papacy and its divine intention, as well as misconceptions about the Catholic understanding of salvation and works.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:13 - I don’t go to Mass consistently. I don’t feel forgiven from confession. Are there purgatory consequences?
- 20:52 - How do we know Papacy in its current form is what God intended. It seems like Peter was supposed to be first among equals. Polycarp and Anicetus were equals.
- 28:46 - I’m Not Catholic Cause I think Catholics preach a different works-based gospel.
- 43:55 - My best friend is a bartender. What’s the best way to introduce my friend to catholic faith?
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