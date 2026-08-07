Why Arent You Catholic? Confession, Purgatory, and Papacy

“Why Aren’t You Catholic?” addresses common concerns about the Catholic faith, including the feeling of not being forgiven in confession and the potential consequences in purgatory. The discussion also touches on the nature of the papacy and its divine intention, as well as misconceptions about a works-based gospel. Additionally, practical advice is offered for introducing friends to Catholicism.

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