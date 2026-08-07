www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-arent-you-catholic-confession-purgatory-and-papacy
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“Why Aren’t You Catholic?” addresses common concerns about the Catholic faith, including the feeling of not being forgiven in confession and the potential consequences in purgatory. The discussion also touches on the nature of the papacy and its divine intention, as well as misconceptions about a works-based gospel. Additionally, practical advice is offered for introducing friends to Catholicism.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:13 - I don’t go to Mass consistently. I don’t feel forgiven from confession. Are there purgatory consequences?
- 20:52 - How do we know Papacy in its current form is what God intended. It seems like Peter was supposed to be first among equals. Polycarp and Anicetus were equals.
- 28:46 - I’m Not Catholic Cause I think Catholics preach a different works-based gospel.
- 43:55 - My best friend is a bartender. What’s the best way to introduce my friend to catholic faith?
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