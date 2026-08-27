www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-aren-t-high-church-liturgies-valid-incense-and-mass
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“Why aren’t high church liturgies valid?” This question opens a discussion on the validity of various liturgical practices, alongside inquiries about the significance of the sign of the cross before the gospel and the use of incense in Mass. Additional topics include the proper handling of communion and the implications of not having a Catholic funeral.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:53 - Why aren’t high church liturgies valid?
- 10:00 - There’s something right before the gospel that happens where we make the sign of the cross over our forehead, lips and chest. Why?
- 13:16 - What is the point of incense? Why do some parishes use it and others don’t?
- 19:48 - My priest gave someone 2 hosts at communion, first one then as he was walking away another? What should that person have done?
- 24:40 - My mom died during covid and never received a Catholic funeral mass nor did she receive any blessing in the hospital. Should I have a priest bless her casket when my father passes since they will share a plot?
- 31:19 - What’s the difference between Dominican priests, Jesuit priests, and local priests?
- 38:32 - What are the parameters to getting a sinking installed in the sacristy? I’m fundraising to install one in my parish?
- 46:03 - What do we do when a priest or deacon says something wrong in the homily?
- 50:11 - Is it a sin to receive communion without having gone to confession knowing you have committed a mortal sin?
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