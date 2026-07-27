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Why Are Moral Values and Curiosity Key to Marriage?

Gregory Popcak2026-07-27T17:11:42
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“Why are moral values and curiosity key to marriage?” These qualities significantly enhance long-term relationships by fostering deeper connections and understanding. The discussion also touches on the importance of morality in marriage, the Catholic Church’s stance on same-sex unions, and the role of religion in marital dynamics.

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Questions Covered:

  • 01:00 - The new study found that general compatibility mattered a lot less than compatibility with regard to “moral values” and “curiosity.” Why are those two qualities so helpful for long term marriages?
  • 17:35 - Can you expand on the morality part of the two qualities?
  • 30:39 - Where does that Catholic Church stand on same sex unions?
  • 36:42 - How does religion play into marriage?
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