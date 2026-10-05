Discussing Gender Roles

“When women wear the pants, do men become submissive?” This question opens a discussion on family dynamics and gender roles, while also touching on topics like the limits of women’s rights and the balance of caregiving responsibilities between men and women. Additionally, the conversation reflects on the choices of working mothers and the historical perspective of women’s roles.

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