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audio • Catholic Answers Live

Discussing Gender Roles

Desirae Sifuentes 2026-10-05T19:29:42
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“When women wear the pants, do men become submissive?” This question opens a discussion on family dynamics and gender roles, while also touching on topics like the limits of women’s rights and the balance of caregiving responsibilities between men and women. Additionally, the conversation reflects on the choices of working mothers and the historical perspective of women’s roles.

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Questions Covered:

  • 15:00 - When the woman wear the pants in the family does the man become submissive to the woman?
  • 29:02 - When do you think women’s rights can go too far?
  • 32:04 - Do you really think men and women can equally take care of children at home or is there a preference on primary care giver?
  • 44:10 - What do you think about woman who work but don’t have to work but put their children in Daycare?
  • 49:14 - How do you think a woman in 1920 Italy would react to woman today?
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