Desirae Sifuentes is a military wife, homeschooling mother of 6, and Franciscan University graduate with her B.A. in Theology. Growing up largely ignorant of her faith, she ventured off and found her way back home. This journey led her to pursue catechesis with passion. Now she’s sharing how to grow, learn, apply, and defend your catholic faith on all social media as @uncatechizedcatholic.