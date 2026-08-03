Whats The Difference Between Celibacy And Chastity?

“What’s the difference between celibacy and chastity?” This question opens a discussion on the distinct yet related concepts of celibacy and chastity, followed by inquiries about the challenges priests face in maintaining celibacy, the implications of priestly blessings, and the reasons behind the current shortage of priests.

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