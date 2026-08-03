www.catholic.com/audio/cal/whats-the-difference-between-celibacy-and-chastity-priests
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“What’s the difference between celibacy and chastity?” This question opens a discussion on the distinct yet related concepts of celibacy and chastity, followed by inquiries about the challenges priests face in maintaining celibacy, the implications of priestly blessings, and the reasons behind the current shortage of priests.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:00 - What’s the difference between celibacy and chastity?
- 12:38 - I’m Lutheran. Why doesn’t the sacramental priesthood always produce good and holy priests?
- 21:23 - How do priests deal with celibacy? What do they do to distract themselves?
- 28:40 - What does it mean when something has been blessed by a priest? What does that do? What changes?
- 35:01 - Why do you think there is such a shortage of priests?
- 47:38 - How possible is it for an ordained baptist minister to become a Catholic priest?
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