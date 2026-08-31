Whats Can Cause Women to Be Unhappy? Chastity, Worth

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/whats-causing-catholic-women-to-be-unhappy-chastity-worth
Audio only:
“What’s can cause women to be unhappy in today’s world?” This question opens a discussion on the deeper issues affecting women’s happiness, including the importance of recognizing one’s worth and the dangers of a victim mentality. Other topics include the role fathers can play in their daughters’ happiness and the impact of contraception on relationships.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:00 - What’s causing Catholic women to be so unhappy in todays world
- 15:24 - Don’t ask a lower happiness to do God’s job.
- 17:50 - Stop tap-dancing for your worth.
- 20:43 - Don’t Kill the desire – decode it!
- 22:05 - Don’t make Gods out of people.
- 29:22 - I have several daughters. What role can I play as a father in their happiness as they mature?
- 34:05 - Do you think a large part of unhappiness comes from a victim mentality?
- 43:25 - I believe the whole problem of happiness ultimately comes down to contraception. We reduce people down to objects to be used.
- 48:28 - How to best live out chastity as someone with same-sex attraction?
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