www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-was-mass-like-in-100-ad-homilies-and-indulgences
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“What would it look like if I went to Mass in the year 100 AD?” This question opens a fascinating exploration of early Christian worship. The discussion also touches on the differences between a sermon and a homily, the Church’s view of the Mass as a re-presentation of Christ’s sacrifice, and the role of indulgences in Catholic belief.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:30 - What would it look like if I went to Mass in the year 100 AD?
- 13:18 - What is the difference between a sermon and a homily? I don’t understand the function of the homily in the Mass.
- 16:42 - What is the Church’s view of understanding the Mass as a re-presentation of the sacrifice of Christ?
- 24:44 - I’m exploring Catholicism. What could an indulgence do that Christ’s sacrifice couldn’t do?
- 37:05 - I’m a Protestant but have attended the Latin Mass with my son. I decided to go to a Novus Ordo Mass on my own. What is the purpose of that Mass? It felt very Protestant to me. They had guitars, men and women serving Communion, and it felt like the solemnity was missing.
- 48:23 - In one of the Eucharistic prayers the priest says “Father remember your servants and those who are present” or something like that. Who are the servants this prayer refers to?
- 52:22 - Why has it become so common for people to call The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, “The Mass.” I feel like words matter, and just calling it “The Mass” sounds too casual to me.
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