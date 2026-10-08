What Was Mass Like in 100 AD? Homilies and Indulgences

“What would it look like if I went to Mass in the year 100 AD?” This question opens a fascinating exploration of early Christian worship. The discussion also touches on the differences between a sermon and a homily, the Church’s view of the Mass as a re-presentation of Christ’s sacrifice, and the role of indulgences in Catholic belief.

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