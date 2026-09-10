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audio • Catholic Answers Live

What Should Every Protestant Know About Mary, Apparitions

Tim Staples2026-09-10T21:08:12
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“What should every Protestant know about Mary?” This question opens a discussion on the significance of Mary in Catholicism, addressing common misconceptions. The conversation also touches on how new Catholics from backgrounds like Pentecostalism can develop their relationship with Mary, and explores the reasons behind Marian apparitions compared to those of Jesus.

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Questions Covered:

  • 01:45 - What should every Protestant know about Mary?
  • 18:09 - I’m a fairly new Catholic coming from Pentecostalism. How did you develop your relationship with Mary?
  • 43:00 - Why Mary apparitions and not Jesus apparitions?
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