What Should Every Protestant Know About Mary, Apparitions

“What should every Protestant know about Mary?” This question opens a discussion on the significance of Mary in Catholicism, addressing common misconceptions. The conversation also touches on how new Catholics from backgrounds like Pentecostalism can develop their relationship with Mary, and explores the reasons behind Marian apparitions compared to those of Jesus.

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