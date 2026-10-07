www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-is-the-best-catholic-bible-translation-luke-and-irenaeus
Audio only:
“What is the best Catholic Bible translation?” This question opens a discussion on the most suitable versions for Catholic readers, while also addressing how the book of Luke was accepted despite not being penned by an Apostle. Additional topics include the authorship of Revelation as discussed by St. Irenaeus and the origins of the sacrament of marriage.
Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter
Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com
Questions Covered:
- 04:05 - I’m in OCIA. What is the best Catholic translation of the Bible?
- 10:01 - How did we come to accept the book of Luke if it is not written by any of the Apostles?
- 18:53 - Why does no one bring up St. Irenaeus’ Against Heresies book 5 in regards to the authorship of the book of Revelation?
- 30:02 - In Gospel of Matthew “this is to fulfill the scripture” was this added after they realized who Christ was or was it written at the time when Christ was on earth?
- 39:37 - Assuming you are relying on Sola Scriptura, where does the sacrament of marriage come from? How did we get the “ritual” of marriage.
- 41:19 - How can I explain that Irenaeus wrote that Jesus died in his late 30’s or early 50’s? How can We claim Irenaeus is a reliable source when he has such a large age range for the time that Jesus died.
- 47:41 - What does the Bible say about predestination? What do Catholics believe?
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us