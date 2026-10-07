What Is the Best Catholic Bible Translation? Luke and Irenaeus

“What is the best Catholic Bible translation?” This question opens a discussion on the most suitable versions for Catholic readers, while also addressing how the book of Luke was accepted despite not being penned by an Apostle. Additional topics include the authorship of Revelation as discussed by St. Irenaeus and the origins of the sacrament of marriage.

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