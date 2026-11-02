www.catholic.com/profile/stephen-boyce
Stephen Boyce is a theologian, apologist, and researcher with a PhD in Theology, specializing in the biblical canon and textual criticism. With years of experience in both pastoral ministry and academic research, Stephen is passionate about equipping believers with the tools to understand Church history, engage theological questions, and navigate the rich tradition of the early Church. His work has helped hundreds reexamine their faith through a scriptural and historical lens.
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