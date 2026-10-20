www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-is-needed-for-salvation-faith-works-and-grace
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“What is needed for salvation?” This question opens a discussion on the relationship between faith, works, and grace in the Catholic understanding of salvation. The conversation also addresses the Protestant view on salvation by faith, the Catholic Church’s teachings on what it means to be saved, and the contrasting perspectives of Paul and Aquinas on human nature.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:08 - The protestants are correct in saying that salvation is received by faith.
- 19:15 - What is needed for salvation according to the Catholic Church? What do you think it means to be saved and is salvation Eternal?
- 36:05 - Paul in one Epistle says- man is evil from the start and man in eternity is evil. Aquinas is stating man in essence is good. How do both relate? If Aquinas claims man in essence is good, but Paul states no man is good, then is the only good one God?
- 51:51 - How are we saved by our works as stated by James- not just faith alone?
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