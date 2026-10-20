“What is needed for salvation?” This question opens a discussion on the relationship between faith, works, and grace in the Catholic understanding of salvation. The conversation also addresses the Protestant view on salvation by faith, the Catholic Church’s teachings on what it means to be saved, and the contrasting perspectives of Paul and Aquinas on human nature.

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