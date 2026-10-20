www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-does-god-mean-by-tragedy-the-trinity-and-grace
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“What does God mean by tragedy?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of suffering and divine purpose, especially in light of recent events like the tragic death of Father Sánchez Molinari. The conversation also addresses the logical coherence of the Trinity and how to reconcile Old Testament references with New Testament revelations, alongside the requirements for receiving the Eucharist.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:00 - I don’t know if you heard about Father Sánchez Molinari. He was a priest in Ecuador who unfortunately passed away this Sunday because a crucifix hanging from the church ceiling fell on top of him. My atheist friends are asking, what did God mean by this? What should I say to them?
- 17:20 - How can the trinity be logically coherent/consistent? How can the contradictions about the Trinity with the Old Testament be reconciled? Isaiah 45:5. In 10 commandments “I” Hebrew Singular in all these instances what is written is the Hebrew singular
- 33:48 - If there is no way to prove that the Apostles were in a state of Grace during the Last Supper how can the Catholic church require people to be in a state of Grace to receive the Eucharist?
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