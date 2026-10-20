What Does God Mean by Tragedy? The Trinity and Grace

“What does God mean by tragedy?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of suffering and divine purpose, especially in light of recent events like the tragic death of Father Sánchez Molinari. The conversation also addresses the logical coherence of the Trinity and how to reconcile Old Testament references with New Testament revelations, alongside the requirements for receiving the Eucharist.

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