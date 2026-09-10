www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-do-protestants-get-wrong-about-jerome-and-the-canon
Audio only:
“What do Protestants get wrong about Jerome and the Canon?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of Jerome’s views and their implications for understanding Church authority. Other topics include the tension between Jerome’s intellectual stance and submission to Church teachings, as well as the role of the Deuterocanonical books in the Jewish Bible.
Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter
Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com
Questions Covered:
- 01:42 - What do Protestants misunderstand about Jerome on the Canon?
- 18:18 - The tension between Jerome’s intellectual views and his submission to Church authority.
- 22:28 - I disagree with your view on when the accepted canon. I want to challenge you on it.
- 36:49 - Are the Deuterocanonical books in the Jewish bible?
- 43:39 - Regarding the KJV. Can we go through the nuances of the Masoretic texts of the Old Testament?
- 48:38 - How much influence did the Jews have on the early canon?
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us