“What do Protestants get wrong about Jerome and the Canon?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of Jerome’s views and their implications for understanding Church authority. Other topics include the tension between Jerome’s intellectual stance and submission to Church teachings, as well as the role of the Deuterocanonical books in the Jewish Bible.

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