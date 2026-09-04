“What do Catholics get wrong about the Eucharist and Mass?” This episode addresses common misconceptions, including what happens in heaven during Mass and the moment of transubstantiation. Other questions tackle the significance of the Creed’s mention of judgment and the proper timing for taking a seat after communion, providing a well-rounded discussion on the liturgy.

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