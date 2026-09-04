www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-do-catholics-get-wrong-about-the-eucharist-and-mass
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“What do Catholics get wrong about the Eucharist and Mass?” This episode addresses common misconceptions, including what happens in heaven during Mass and the moment of transubstantiation. Other questions tackle the significance of the Creed’s mention of judgment and the proper timing for taking a seat after communion, providing a well-rounded discussion on the liturgy.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:00 - What do Catholics get wrong about the Mass?
- 09:46 - What happens in heaven during the mass?
- 16:04 - At what point does transubstantiation happen?
- 19:34 - Why does the Creed say Jesus will come back to judge the living and the dead? Why the dead?
- 21:45 - After taking communion and most of the church is still kneeling, when is it the correct time to take a seat?
- 29:08 - Why do priests have to convalidate masses?
- 32:23 - When the priest reads the gospel he makes the sign of the cross on his forehead, lips, and heart. Is this action supposed to be reserved for the priest and not for the laity to imitate?
- 36:13 - I went to a Mass where a priest did not wash his hands before the consecration and said the word from memory but changed the words. Was it a valid mass?
- 42:59 - How do I explain that the eucharist is under the appearance of bread but is fully Jesus?
- 46:20 - Are people who go to mass who believe the eucharist is just a symbol committing a sin when they receive communion?
- 51:02 - The church doesn’t allow the scattering of ashes but at the same time there are churches and catacombs made with body parts. How does one reconcile this?
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