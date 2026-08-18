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audio • Catholic Answers Live

What Did Tim Learn in India? Deacon Harold and More

Tim Staples2026-08-18T17:02:38
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“What did Tim learn in India?” Tim shares his experiences and insights from his time in India, reflecting on the cultural and spiritual lessons he encountered. The discussion also touches on Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, Jason Evert’s work under Tim, and a memorable story shared by John Martignoni, showcasing a variety of engaging topics.

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Questions Covered:

  • 00:30 - Tim’s time in India
  • 13:00 - Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers
  • 28:30 - Jason Evert and working under Tim
  • 31:30 - Marcus Peters
  • 37:00 - John Martignoni shares a Tim story
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