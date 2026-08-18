What Did Tim Learn in India? Deacon Harold and More

“What did Tim learn in India?” Tim shares his experiences and insights from his time in India, reflecting on the cultural and spiritual lessons he encountered. The discussion also touches on Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, Jason Evert’s work under Tim, and a memorable story shared by John Martignoni, showcasing a variety of engaging topics.

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