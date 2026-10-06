www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-are-the-keys-of-the-kingdom-mass-damnation-and-prayer
Audio only:
“What are the keys of the kingdom?” This question opens a discussion on the powers associated with this concept, alongside inquiries about the Church’s teachings on mass damnation and how to pray for deceased relatives. Additional topics include the significance of Marian prayers and the challenges faced by converts in the Church today.
Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter
Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com
Questions Covered:
- 02:16 - I have a hard time understanding what the powers of having the keys of the kingdom?
- 14:29 - Does the Church have doctrine related to teaching on mass damnation?
- 22:28 - How can I pray for relatives that pass away?
- 29:20 - What is the reason behind the litany of prayers related to Mary?
- 41:05 - As a convert, I can feel disheartened when I see parishes publicly share support of groups against doctrine. Why isn’t there any response from the Catholic church either Bishops or individuals?
- 49:39 - What does physical Baptism offer that Baptism of desire does not?
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us