What Are the Five Solas? Salvation, Baptism, and Mary

“What are the five solas of Protestantism, and how does a Catholic respond to them?” This question opens a discussion on key theological differences, while also addressing the rich young ruler’s inquiry about eternal life and the role of baptism in salvation. Additionally, the conversation touches on Marian dogmas and the implications of unconditional election in Catholic teaching.

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