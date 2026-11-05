www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-are-the-five-solas-salvation-baptism-and-mary
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“What are the five solas of Protestantism, and how does a Catholic respond to them?” This question opens a discussion on key theological differences, while also addressing the rich young ruler’s inquiry about eternal life and the role of baptism in salvation. Additionally, the conversation touches on Marian dogmas and the implications of unconditional election in Catholic teaching.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:39 - What are the five solas of Protestantism, and how does a Catholic respond to them?
- 15:24 - When the rich young ruler asked Jesus, “What must I do to inherit eternal life?” was that a salvation question?
- 18:43 - When someone asks me, “Brother, are you saved?” I say yes — baptism saves us, I was baptized as an infant, so I’m saved unless I lose it. What would you say?
- 21:07 - How would you answer the Protestant theology of unconditional election from Church teaching?
- 34:21 - I’m going through OCIA. I don’t disagree with the Marian dogmas, I just don’t understand them. Can I still have assurance of salvation if I accept the Church’s teaching and authority?
- 46:09 - Why does the opportunity for salvation end at death?
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