www.catholic.com/audio/cal/the-occult
Audio only:
Questions Covered:
- 01:37 - How can I tell the difference between mental illness and genuine spiritual attack?
- 06:15 - What’s wrong with the Oiji board
- 12:40 - Can non-catholics come to the Catholic Church for help combat demonic activity?
- 14:40 - Tarot cards, crystals
- 21:33 - What do demons do? Temptation, infestation, …
- 23:35 - Infestation
- 33:33 - Obsession
- 36:00 - Posession
- 39:40 - Top 3 things you can do to avoid posession
- 43:25 - Generational curses
- 47:00 - Are ghosts real?
- 51:45 - What’s the difference between superstition and faith?
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