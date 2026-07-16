Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
About
www.catholic.com/audio/cal/the-occult
audio • Catholic Answers Live

The Occult

Tom Nash2026-07-16T11:32:17
Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Audio only:

Questions Covered:

  • 01:37 - How can I tell the difference between mental illness and genuine spiritual attack?
  • 06:15 - What’s wrong with the Oiji board
  • 12:40 - Can non-catholics come to the Catholic Church for help combat demonic activity?
  • 14:40 - Tarot cards, crystals
  • 21:33 - What do demons do? Temptation, infestation, …
  • 23:35 - Infestation
  • 33:33 - Obsession
  • 36:00 - Posession
  • 39:40 - Top 3 things you can do to avoid posession
  • 43:25 - Generational curses
  • 47:00 - Are ghosts real?
  • 51:45 - What’s the difference between superstition and faith?
Did you like this content? Please help keep us ad-free
Enjoying this content?  Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us