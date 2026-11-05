Should We Stop Evangelizing to Other Religions? Secularism and the Gospel

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/should-we-stop-converting-others-secularism-and-the-gospel
Audio only:
“Should we stop evangelizing to other religions?” This question arises amid discussions on secularism and the Gospel. The episode also addresses Bishop Barron’s critique of cardinals on conversion, strategies for engaging with Jehovah’s Witnesses, and how to connect with Catholics who may not fully embrace their faith.
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Questions Covered:
- 00:34 - Bishop Barron criticized two cardinals who say the Church isn’t there to convert people. What do you make of it?
- 16:11 - In prosperous societies like Australia, New Zealand and Europe, how do we answer the rampant secularism?
- 21:30 - Two Jehovah’s Witnesses came to my house and want to come back. Do you have any tips on how to share the Gospel with them?
- 28:28 - My Muslim Uber driver tried to do dawah on me on my way to Mass. I told him conversion to Christianity is a spiritual, heart conversion, but I felt I was too abrupt.
- 45:19 - I’m Catholic, but not all the way Catholic. How can I reach Catholics who aren’t really into the Bible and live like the world the rest of the week?
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