www.catholic.com/audio/cal/should-we-raise-hands-during-the-our-father-priesthood-honor
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“Should we raise hands during the Our Father?” This question leads to a discussion on liturgical practices, including a recent directive from Bishop Samples regarding hand gestures. Other topics include how to address apostolic arguments with non-denominational Christians and the complexities of honoring priests and bishops despite personal grievances.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:55 - Bishop Samples diocese says people need to stop extending their hands during the “Our Father.”
- 13:56 - How do I talk about the apostolic argument when talking to non-denominational?
- 21:16 - What if you get mad at a priest or bishop who is less than honorable? Do you have to honor them? How can you justify following them?
- 37:37 - I had a bad experience with a bishop and I know we are not allowed talking bad about them. But what do you do in a situation where a priest or bishop treats us individually badly?
- 46:50 - What is the scriptural basis for confession to a priest?
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