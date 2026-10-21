Proving Every Catholic Sacrament from the Bible – Part 2 (Encore)

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“What is the role of the Holy Spirit in the sacraments?” This episode explores the vital connection between the Holy Spirit and the sacraments, while also addressing how to explain their significance to non-Catholics, the necessity of certain sacraments for salvation, and the relationship between sacraments and the Church’s authority.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:00 - What is the role of the Holy Spirit in the sacraments?
- 12:15 - How can we explain the importance of the sacraments to someone who is not Catholic?
- 22:45 - Are there any sacraments that are not necessary for salvation?
- 35:30 - How do the sacraments relate to the concept of faith and works?
- 47:00 - Can you discuss the relationship between the sacraments and the Church’s authority?
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