Proving Every Catholic Sacrament from the Bible – Part 1 (Encore)

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/proving-every-catholic-sacrament-from-the-bible
Audio not yet available
“Are Sacraments Biblical?” This episode tackles the claim that the Catholic Church’s seven sacraments lack biblical support, addressing foundational questions about God’s grace through outward signs. Discover the scriptural basis for baptism’s saving power, the distinct nature of Confirmation, and the authority behind Confession, all rooted in Scripture.
Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter
Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com
Questions Covered:
- 07:00 - Some Christians claim the Catholic Church’s seven sacraments aren’t in the Bible at all. How do you respond to that broad objection?
- 17:00 - Let’s start at the foundation — where in Scripture do we see the idea that God communicates grace through outward signs?
- 23:40 - Baptism is accepted by most Christians, but Catholics see it as more than a symbol. What’s the biblical evidence for baptism actually saving us?
- 42:28 - Many people say Confirmation is just a Catholic “add-on.” What are the scriptural roots for a sacrament distinct from baptism?
- 06:23 - When it comes to the Eucharist, the biblical debate can get intense. How do you show from Scripture that Jesus meant His words—“This is my body”—literally?
- 16:50 - But what about when Jesus says, “Do this in remembrance of me”? Doesn’t that prove that the Eucharist merely a meal in which we recollect on the tings that Jesus did?
- 29:20 - Confession to a priest is one of the hardest for non-Catholics to accept. Where does the Bible show that God gave men the authority to forgive sins?
- 32:50 - Anointing of the Sick is sometimes seen as “Last Rites” only. How do the Scriptures present this sacrament, and does it match Catholic practice?
- 41:42 - Marriage as a sacrament—some say the Bible just sees it as a natural institution. How do you show from Scripture that it’s a channel of grace?
- 48:10 - Holy Orders—where in the Bible do we see a distinct, ordained priesthood in the New Covenant?
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us