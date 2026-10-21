Proving Every Catholic Sacrament from the Bible – Part 1 (Encore)

“Are Sacraments Biblical?” This episode tackles the claim that the Catholic Church’s seven sacraments lack biblical support, addressing foundational questions about God’s grace through outward signs. Discover the scriptural basis for baptism’s saving power, the distinct nature of Confirmation, and the authority behind Confession, all rooted in Scripture.

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