Pastor Makes Kids Destroy Statues of Mary – Response & AMA

Dr. Karlo responds to a recent incident, where a pastor has kids destroy statues of Mary. The discussion also touches on how to pray to saints without crossing into idolatry, the peculiarities of displaying relics, and the complexities surrounding the infallibility of the pope amidst differing approaches from recent leaders.

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