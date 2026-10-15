Pastor Makes Kids Destroy Statues of Mary – Response & AMA

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/mary-saints-and-infallibility
Audio only:
Dr. Karlo responds to a recent incident, where a pastor has kids destroy statues of Mary. The discussion also touches on how to pray to saints without crossing into idolatry, the peculiarities of displaying relics, and the complexities surrounding the infallibility of the pope amidst differing approaches from recent leaders.
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Questions Covered:
- 00:30 - Reaction to video: Protestant pastor has kids smash statues of Mary
- 17:55 - I’m in OCIA, converting from a lot of Protestant churches. How do I pray to the saints without accidentally making it idolatrous?
- 22:51 - I have a tough time seeing Fulton Sheen’s jaw out on parade. It just seems weird.
- 35:30 - Religions were our first attempts to explain the universe. Then we invented science and realised how wrong we were.
- 44:18 - Is it a desecration to remove body parts from deceased saints and put them reliquaries?
- 50:25 - I’m in OCIA. I’m struggling with the idea of the infallibility of the pope. The last several popes had such different approaches to leading the church — how could they all be infallible?
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