Is Transhumanism a Sin? IVF, AI, and Genetic Ethics

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-transhumanism-a-sin-ivf-ai-and-genetic-ethicsis-transhumanism-a-sin-ivf-ai-and-genetic-ethicsis-transhumanism-a-sin-ivf-ai-and-genetic-ethics
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“Is transhumanism a sin?” This question opens a discussion on the ethical implications of modern technology, including insights from the AI encyclical. The conversation also addresses whether IVF remains problematic, the Church’s stance on genetic engineering, and the complexities of recognizing AI as a unique life.
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Questions Covered:
- 05:30 - What is the main takeaway about transhumanism/ posthumanism from the AI encyclical.
- 16:00 - Is IVF still bad?
- 23:10 - Anthropology proves we come from apes. I don’t believe in Adam and Eve. How do you explain that?
- 34:28 - What does the Church say about genetic engineering and implants?
- 41:38 - At what level of advancement would the Church recognize AI as an individual unique life and baptize it?
- 45:28 - If a woman is able to undergo a procedure where she has her eggs frozen and later reimplanted without any damage to them or her, would this be ethical?
- 51:59 - Should we throw out the idea of humans coming from apes since we haven’t found any intermediate step between us and them?
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