www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-there-salvation-outside-the-church-mary-and-mormonism
Audio only:
“Is there salvation outside the Church?” This question leads to a discussion on the Church’s teachings, including why the understanding shifted after Vatican II. Other topics include the implications of divorce and remarriage for becoming Catholic, the Protestant perspective on Mary, and how to engage with a new Mormon neighbor about the faith.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:48 - I’m a traditional Catholic who goes to an FSSP Mass. Why did the Church always teach there’s no salvation outside the Church until they changed in at Vatican II?
- 16:23 - Doesn’t divorce and remarriage preclude a person from becoming Catholic? Someone could just go to the Orthodox Church and get the Eucharist there.
- 29:00 - Why are Protestants so against Mary?
- 40:30 - I have a new Mormon neighbor. Any tips on how I can engage him about the faith? And what topics might I be prepared to discuss with him?
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