www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-there-evidence-for-the-papacy-in-early-church-history
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“Is there evidence for the papacy in early Church history?” This question addresses claims about the absence of papal evidence in the first 300 years of the Church. The discussion also touches on the authority of both Peter and Paul in Rome, as well as the role of Ignatius in the early Church and the implications of Constantine’s influence on Christian records.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:56 - There’s a claim that there is no evidence for the papacy in the first 300 years of the Church. Is that true, and if there is, where do we find it?
- 11:32 - What about the claim that BOTH Peter and Paul were the authority in Rome?
- 15:15 - Protestants using Ignatius as evidence from the early church that there was no bishop in Rome.
- 22:49 - Did Constantine and the roman empire censor records to help spread the Christian faith?
- 31:17 - How does the Seat of Peter parallel the Davidic throne? Does this explain how the papacy can be valid with bad popes?
- 47:28 - How do we know that the apostles were bishops? Did they make the position of Bishop?
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