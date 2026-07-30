“Is there evidence for the papacy in early Church history?” This question addresses claims about the absence of papal evidence in the first 300 years of the Church. The discussion also touches on the authority of both Peter and Paul in Rome, as well as the role of Ignatius in the early Church and the implications of Constantine’s influence on Christian records.

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