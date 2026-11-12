Is Once Saved Always Saved Accurate? Assurance and Denominations

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-salvation-a-one-time-thing-assurance-and-denominations
Audio only:
“Is salvation a one-time thing that cannot be lost?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of salvation and assurance across different denominations. Other topics include navigating family dynamics with parents of differing faiths, the reliability of the disciples’ writings, and the challenges posed by the multitude of Protestant denominations.
Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter
Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com
Questions Covered:
- 01:30 - Is Salvation a one time thing that cannot be lost?
- 15:40 - My mother is Catholic and my Dad is protestant. But my mother goes to my Dad’s church. How do I deal with having parents who have different churches, and love them both?
- 21:58 - If the disciples weren’t there, how did they know what to write — did Jesus tell them what to write?
- 24:10 - Protestants have something like 10,000 different denominations. With so many different beliefs and different variations, which one is correct? How can they be right when they’re all different?
- 30:28 - You said a reason to not believe in once saved always saved is there is no reason to not sin. But I believe in once saved always saved and I have lots of reasons I try not to sin.
- 45:38 - Why are there so many Catholics that don’t understand the Bible, especially Ephesians 2:8-10 which says we are saved by faith?
- 53:12 - Can a person have assurance of their eternity?
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us