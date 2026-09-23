Is Purgatory an Invention? Young Earth and Lukewarm Faith

“Is Purgatory an invention?” This question leads to a discussion on the nature of purgatory and its biblical foundations. Other topics include addressing doubts about a young earth with a family member and how to engage a lukewarm friend about returning to faith. The conversation also touches on the validity of baptism and the moral implications of suicide.

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