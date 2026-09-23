www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-purgatory-an-invention-young-earth-and-lukewarm-faith
Audio only:
“Is Purgatory an invention?” This question leads to a discussion on the nature of purgatory and its biblical foundations. Other topics include addressing doubts about a young earth with a family member and how to engage a lukewarm friend about returning to faith. The conversation also touches on the validity of baptism and the moral implications of suicide.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:05 - How would I answer the claim that purgatory is an invention to excuse people from sinning in their lifetime?
- 10:33 - My brother-in-law stopped believing because he no longer believes in a young earth. How do I walk through this?
- 16:20 - How do I approach my lukewarm friend to bring him back to the faith?
- 22:25 - When I was baptized, I didn’t care. Was it valid?
- 30:25 - How do I explain to someone that suicide is objectively wrong?
- 39:15 - 2 Maccabees references praying for the dead but are there any other references in the OT or jewish texts?
- 46:00 - What resources do you recommend to start learning about the early Catholic Church?
- 49:10 - My mother left Catholicism for the Assembly of God. She doesn’t want to return because she said the Church wasn’t feeding her. What can I say to her to get her to reconsider?
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