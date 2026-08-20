www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-just-war-theory-obsolete-church-teachings-on-conflict
Audio only:
“Is Just War Theory obsolete?” This question opens a discussion on the relevance of Church teachings in modern conflicts. The conversation also addresses the morality of drafting individuals into war, the balance between martyrdom and self-defense, and the implications of dissenting from papal teachings on Just War Theory.
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Questions Covered:
- 06:41 - Is Just War Theory Obsolete?
- 20:00 - I believe the Iran conflict is a just war. I disagree with what the flannel panel has said on this point.
- 34:20 - Regarding people who are drafted to fight a war against their will. What does the church teach?
- 37:05 - When should you accept martyrdom vs defending yourself?
- 39:34 - To what extent can language be used in a just or unjust way in waging or threatening war?
- 46:29 - If Catholics don’t agree that the pope is correct on Just War Theory, could we still call ourselves faithful Catholic?
- 51:31 - Regarding dispensationalism, Should Catholics do more to rebuke this theology that has influenced our countries military decision?
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