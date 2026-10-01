Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
About
www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-god-okay-with-abortion-suffering-and-state-votes
audio • Catholic Answers Live

Why God is Against Abortion. Suffering and State Votes

Emily Dinneny 2026-10-01T18:08:54
Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Audio only:

“Is God okay with abortion?” This question leads to a discussion on the moral implications of suffering, including a case of a child born with severe neurological disorders and the decisions made by parents and doctors. The conversation also touches on the role of state voting in abortion laws, highlighting the complexities surrounding this sensitive topic.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com

Questions Covered:

  • 05:30 - “God sacrificed His only Son, so obviously He is ok with abortion. What do you say to that?
  • 14:40 - There was a child born in Amsterdam with a great deal of suffering and profound neurological disorder. Parents and doctors agreed, and killed the child. How do you address that?
  • 21:50 - I think the states should be able to vote on abortion.
Did you like this content? Please help keep us ad-free
Enjoying this content?  Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us