Why God is Against Abortion. Suffering and State Votes

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-god-okay-with-abortion-suffering-and-state-votes
Audio only:
“Is God okay with abortion?” This question leads to a discussion on the moral implications of suffering, including a case of a child born with severe neurological disorders and the decisions made by parents and doctors. The conversation also touches on the role of state voting in abortion laws, highlighting the complexities surrounding this sensitive topic.
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Questions Covered:
- 05:30 - “God sacrificed His only Son, so obviously He is ok with abortion. What do you say to that?
- 14:40 - There was a child born in Amsterdam with a great deal of suffering and profound neurological disorder. Parents and doctors agreed, and killed the child. How do you address that?
- 21:50 - I think the states should be able to vote on abortion.
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