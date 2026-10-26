Is Catholicism Just Extra Steps for Christianity? Faith, Grace, and Morality

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-catholicism-just-extra-steps-faith-grace-and-morality
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“Is Catholicism just extra steps?” This question opens a discussion on the unique aspects of Catholic faith, grace, and morality. Other topics include the interpretation of the Queen of Heaven in Jeremiah, the nature of the Church as the Biblical community, and concerns about Catholic moral teachings regarding consent and natural law.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:00 - I think Catholicism is just Christianity with extra steps.
- 14:36 - Is the Catholic Church the Biblical church or are the people the Biblical church? 1 Cor 3: 16-17
- 31:53 - Has a problem with the Catholic Moral teaching. Caths remove consent from Moral theology and use the excuse of natural order as a way to excuse bigotry and the things the church supports.
- 43:32 - We are saved by faith through grace. He does not know anything that contradicts that. He does know that being saved is conditional in Catholicism and this is why he is not a Catholic.
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