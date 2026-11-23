www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-abortion-a-violation-circumcision-and-existence-issues
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“Is abortion a violation?” This question opens a discussion on the moral implications of abortion, alongside related topics such as the ethics of circumcision. Other questions include the role of women’s autonomy in these discussions and how to engage with pro-choice perspectives on the beginning of life.
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