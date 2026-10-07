If the NT Is Apostolic, Why Include Hebrews? Canon and Enoch

“If the NT has an apostolic origin, why is Hebrews included since we don’t know the author?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of biblical authorship, alongside inquiries about the exclusion of the book of Enoch despite Jesus’ references, the determination of the Bible’s canon, and the differences in biblical texts between Catholic and Protestant traditions.

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