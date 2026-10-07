www.catholic.com/audio/cal/if-the-nt-is-apostolic-why-include-hebrews-canon-and-enoch
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“If the NT has an apostolic origin, why is Hebrews included since we don’t know the author?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of biblical authorship, alongside inquiries about the exclusion of the book of Enoch despite Jesus’ references, the determination of the Bible’s canon, and the differences in biblical texts between Catholic and Protestant traditions.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:01 - If the NT has an apostolic origin, why is Hebrews included since we don’t know the author?
- 18:45 - If Jesus quoted from the book of Enoch, why did the early fathers decide to not include the book of Enoch in the Bible?
- 22:18 - Do we know who wrote these letters (the Epistle to the Hebrews)? And how? The writing style is different, emphasis seems to be addressed to Jewish Audience.
- 31:27 - How is the Canon of the Bible determined?
- 39:20 - If Gospel of John was written by John the Beloved why is there no reference to the Transfiguration?
- 47:09 - Why do we have the Apocrypha in the Catholic Bible but not Protestant? Why is the Gospel of Mary not in the Catholic Bible?
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