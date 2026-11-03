How to Convince Joyce Carol Oates on Real Presence? Eucharist, Mass

“How would you convince Joyce Carol Oates that we truly believe in the real presence?” This question opens a discussion on the significance of the Eucharist in Catholic faith. Other topics include the proper approach for those considering conversion, the reasons behind the different Eucharistic prayers, and the role of Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion.

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