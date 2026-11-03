www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-to-convince-joyce-carol-oates-on-real-presence-eucharist-mass
Audio only:
“How would you convince Joyce Carol Oates that we truly believe in the real presence?” This question opens a discussion on the significance of the Eucharist in Catholic faith. Other topics include the proper approach for those considering conversion, the reasons behind the different Eucharistic prayers, and the role of Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion.
Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter
Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com
Questions Covered:
- 01:17 - How would you convince Joyce Carol Oates that we truly believe in the real presence?
- 15:02 - I’m not Catholic yet. I want to convert but I’m a leader of my church community. When I go to mass to I go up to receive a blessing, or should I stay in the pew? If I go through OCIA, why would I get pulled from mass to go to a class during the consecration?
- 28:47 - Why are 4 different eucharistic prayers and who chooses which prayer to pray? It’s hard to follow.
- 34:08 - Who is supposed to lead the Entrance Antiphon and Communion Antiphon. Is it the priest of the congregation?
- 41:21 - What is the Church’s stance of receiving communion from Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion? Is there a difference in receiving communion from them and a priest or deacon?
- 45:53 - When offering prayers before mass, how many offerings can you offer up?
- 49:41 - No question, but something about language. What don’t you understand about metaphor? All language has some form of it. That includes Hebrew, Greek and English. Get real
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us