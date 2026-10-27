www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-should-catholics-respond-to-non-catholics-indulgences-faith
Audio only:
“How should Catholics respond to non-Catholics?” This episode addresses the essential question every Catholic should be prepared to answer, while also tackling how to engage with friends from different faith backgrounds, the role of faith in salvation, and the Church’s teaching on indulgences.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:18 - What’s the one question every Catholic should be ready to answer?
- 16:33 - My grandparents are JWs. A friend is a Oneness Pentecostal. What would be the best way to convince them to become Catholic?
- 29:30 - I am a member of a baptist Church, but I am also in OCIA. How should I respond to friends to ask why be Catholic — isn’t faith in Jesus enough?
- 39:40 - I am moving to the deep south. How can I be prepared to defend the faith there where there are not a lot of Catholics?
- 44:41 - Why does the Church offer plenary indulgences when one of the conditions is complete detachment from venial sin, and nobody can really know if they have attained that? Doesn’t the Church have a responsibility to equip people to know when they have attained the indulgence?
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